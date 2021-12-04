Pictured: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) hope to rejoin the world’s best but must turn in a massive result to do so and starts with Round of 32 Heat 1. Credit: © WSL / Heff

The World Surf League Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger, the final stop of the 2021 Challenger Series, is back ON with men’s Round of 32 starting at 8:05 a.m. HST in 8-10 foot surf at Haleiwa.

Men’s Quarterfinals are on standby with women’s competition called off for the day.

“The storm front has passed away and the winds have clocked to the south, south east with solid 8-10 foot, occasional 12 foot sets so we’re on,” said Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager Marty Thomas. “It should be a challenging day of surfing, but a very exciting one to watch and we’re elated to be back underway.”

The day’s action begins with World No. 4 Conner Coffin (USA) taking on the in-form Jake Marshall (USA), North Shore’s own Seth Moniz, and Championship Tour (CT) requalification hopeful Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) in Heat 1.

Also making their return to the Haleiwa arena, 2X WSL Champion and Team USA Olympian, the North Shore’s own John John Florence (HAW) (Heat 3), along with fellow Oahu surfer and 2022 CT returning competitor, Ezekiel Lau (Heat 2) are ready for action. Both Hawaii athletes will be in the mix with the likes of CT hopefuls Joao Chianca (BRA) (Heat 4), Samuel Pupo (BRA) (Heat 6), Jordan Lawler (AUS) (Heat 7), Liam O’Brien (AUS) (Heat 7), and Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) (Heat 8).

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com.