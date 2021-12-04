Maui Business

HawaiiUSA FCU Opens 2022 Student Scholarship Applications, Deadline is Feb. 11

December 4, 2021, 10:26 AM HST
* Updated December 3, 11:44 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Photo Courtesy: HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union scholarship website.

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union is giving students a headstart on funding their educational dreams in 2022.

Hawaiʻi’s largest credit union opened its scholarship applications to both high school and college students online. There will be 20 scholarships awarded for this round of applications: 12 awards for graduating high school seniors planning to attend any two- or four-year accredited institution of higher learning and eight awards for undergraduate or graduate students currently attending an accredited institution of higher learning.

Applications are accepted from Dec. 1, 2021 through Feb. 11, 2022.

“Education has always been our priority since we were first created as a credit union for teachers 85 years ago,” said Greg Young, CEO of HawaiiUSA FCU. “These annual scholarships perpetuate our philosophy of supporting education and providing an opportunity for young people to thrive in life.”

Along with their application, applicants must meet certain criteria to be considered for a scholarship. Recipients will be notified in April 2022.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Residents Urged to Prepare for Heavy Rain 2DOH Confirms Hawai‘i’s First Case of Omicron Variant in Oʻahu Resident 3Cold Front Approaching State Results in Flood Watch Through Monday 4Update/Located: Washington Woman Vacationing on Maui, Reported Missing by Family 5Flood Advisory in Effect for Maui Until 4:45 p.m. 6Application Period for 46 Coveted DOCARE Positions Opens Early Saturday Morning