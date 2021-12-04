Photo Courtesy: HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union scholarship website.

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union is giving students a headstart on funding their educational dreams in 2022.

Hawaiʻi’s largest credit union opened its scholarship applications to both high school and college students online. There will be 20 scholarships awarded for this round of applications: 12 awards for graduating high school seniors planning to attend any two- or four-year accredited institution of higher learning and eight awards for undergraduate or graduate students currently attending an accredited institution of higher learning.

Applications are accepted from Dec. 1, 2021 through Feb. 11, 2022.

“Education has always been our priority since we were first created as a credit union for teachers 85 years ago,” said Greg Young, CEO of HawaiiUSA FCU. “These annual scholarships perpetuate our philosophy of supporting education and providing an opportunity for young people to thrive in life.”

Along with their application, applicants must meet certain criteria to be considered for a scholarship. Recipients will be notified in April 2022.