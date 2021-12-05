Rear: Crystal Sakai, Keola Dumlao, Anthony Pfluke. Front: Lyla Davis, Ethan Villanueva, James Donnelly (Make A Wish Oʻahu) PC: Courtesy

Nalu’s South Shore Grill and Anthony Pfluke raised $7,000 for the Make a Wish Hawaiʻi Foundation during a benefit concert on Maui held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Nalu’s created an inventive, three-course meal while Anthony Pfluke provided inspiring music, including songs from the areas the menu items were sourced from.

He was accompanied by his band, Ethan Villanueva and Keola Dumlau. Kumu Rama Camarillo began the evening and Nāmaka Cosma was the featured artist. The event also featured hula.

Kimokeo Kapahulehua introduced Lyla, a “Wish Kid” from Maui who recently completed her wish for participation in a Navy Seal training program with Show Aloha Challenge Foundation, the Honor Watch Foundation and Trident on Oʻahu. Maui Wish coordinator Crystal Sakai said “Lyla is the most brave person I’ve worked with.”

Ron Panzo of Nalu’s reportedly has more Make A Wish fundraisers planned.

All funds raised from this event will go towards Maui wish kids.

Anthony Pfluke, Lyla Davis, Nāmaka Cosma. PC: Courtesy.