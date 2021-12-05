Maui News
Haleakalā National Park Closed Due to Severe Weather
The Summit and Kīpahulu Districts of Haleakalā National Park are closed due to severe weather effective Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. HST.
All sunrise reservations, Hosmer Grove camping reservations, wilderness tent camping permits, and wilderness cabin permits scheduled on Dec. 6, 2021 have been cancelled.
Maui is under a Flood Warning until 9:30 p.m., and a Flood Watch remains in place until Tuesday morning. Molokaʻi and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi are under Flood Warnings until 9:15 p.m. Updates for Sunday are available here.
Haleakalā National Park will reopen once conditions improve.
For further updates, visit: www.nps.gov/hale.
