PC: HHSAA

Monday’s first-round match between Mililani and Kamehameha-Maui in the HHSAA Division I Girls Volleyball State Championship has been postponed as a result of closures of all Maui County public schools in addition to Kamehameha School’s Maui campus where the match is scheduled to be played.

The announcement by the Hawaiʻi DOE and Kamehameha Schools to close campuses on Monday, Dec. 6 comes as severe weather is affecting parts of Maui County causing flash flooding, power outages and unsafe conditions.

The situation will be reevaluated Monday to determine if the first-round match can be rescheduled for Tuesday. No other matches in the tournament have been affected at this time, and more information will be announced as it becomes available.

Those that purchased digital tickets for the match will be able to use their ticket for the rescheduled event or a request for refund can be made by emailing [email protected]

Additional details about the tournament are posted online at the HHSAA website.