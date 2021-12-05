Maui weather updates: https://bit.ly/31vwmfR

Kīhei Community Center Operating as Emergency Shelter

The Maui Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the American Red Cross has opened the Kīhei Community Center as an emergency shelter to those affected by the heavy rain and flooding in South Maui. The shelter is located at 303 East Līpoa Street in central Kīhei.

Emergency shelters provide space only. Residents should bring anything they need including food, water, medicine, and blankets. Face masks are required to be worn in the shelter. Pets must be secured in a hard case kennel.

Civil Defense reports significant flooding in the Kīhei area near Maui Meadows subdivision, where several homes have been flooded, and cars have been washed away. Additional flooding impacts are being reported in some upslope communities.