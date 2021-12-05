Los Lobos album Native Sons. PC: Piero F Giunti / via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center continues to add to its upcoming shows and announces a return to Maui for multiple Grammy award winners Los Lobos. The group’s special guest will be Hawai‘i favorite, Kanekoa.

The concert takes place in Castle Theater Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members Wednesday, Dec. 8 and to the general public Friday, Dec. 10. Non-members may join or renew an expired membership at mauiarts.org/membership.



















Los Lobos has sold millions of records, won countless prestigious awards and made fans around the world. But perhaps its most lasting impact will be how well its music embodies the idea of America as a cultural melting pot. In it, styles like son jarocho, norteño, Tejano, folk, country, doo-wop, soul, R&B, rock ’n’ roll and punk all come together to create a new sound that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) joined up in L.A. performing at gigs in restaurants and parties. The band evolved in the 1980s and in 1984, saxophonist Steve Berlin joined the group.

Early on, Los Lobos enjoyed critical success, winning the Grammy for Best Mexican-American Performance for Anselma from its 1983 EP …And a Time to Dance. A year later, the group released its full-length, major-label debut, How Will the Wolf Survive? co-produced by Berlin and T Bone Burnett. The album was a college rock sensation that helped Los Lobos tie with Bruce Springsteen as Rolling Stone’s Artist of the Year.

Through the years, they’ve released countless albums and managed to keep things interesting with unexpected side trips like an album of Disney songs in 2009, along with countless contributions to tribute albums and film soundtracks. Along the way, they have continued to evolve artistically, entertaining audiences worldwide and earning several Grammy awards.

Tickets are $15, $35, $55, $85 and a limited number of $125 Gold Circle seats plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount (except for the $15 seats). In consideration of touchless COVID precautions, tickets are only available online. Ticket purchases can be made at MauiArts.org. Questions can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by dialing 808-242-SHOW.

All concert attendees will need to be fully vaccinated and show proof with photo ID and must wear a mask at all time while in the venue. Proof of vaccination on phones is acceptable. Policies will be adjusted accordingly should state and county mandates change. Current COVID related health and safety protocols are available HERE.

This concert will include a dance floor for orchestra level ticketed patrons only.