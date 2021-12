Maui police responded to 11 burglaries, 13 vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 21 to 27, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 10% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 19% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 30% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

11 Burglaries

Hāna:

Thursday, Nov. 25, 2:02 p.m.: 4800 block of Uakea Road, Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.

Hāliʻimaile:

Friday, Nov. 26, 2:15 p.m.: 868 Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāliʻimaile. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kahului:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 7:05 p.m.: 200 block of Ohaa St., Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, Nov. 22, 2:23 p.m.: 200 block of Nehu Place, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 6:04 p.m.: 200 block of Nehu Place, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7:34 a.m.: 191 North Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 3:15 p.m.: 2800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 3:49 p.m.: 1-100 Nohokai St., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kula:

Monday, Nov. 22, 8:17 p.m.: 600 block of Kamaʻole Road, Kula. Residential, forced entry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina:

Thursday, Nov. 25, 10:20 a.m.: 1-100 S Lauhoe Place, Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku:

Monday, Nov. 22, 3:06 a.m.: 1500 block of Koene Place, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

13 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 4:51 a.m.: 100 block of Hoʻohana St., Kahului. Mazda, blue.

100 block of Hoʻohana St., Kahului. Mazda, blue. Sunday, Nov. 21, 10:58 a.m.: 100 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Target. Honda, brown.

Kīhei:

Sunday Nov. 21, 1:28 a.m.: Alanui Ke Aliʻi / Piʻilani Highway., Kīhei. Mazda, silver.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 3:28 a.m.: 600 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Ford, silver.

Friday, Nov. 26, 1:02 a.m.: 1-100 Waikalani Place, Kīhei. Ford, beige.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina:

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7:17 a.m.: 505 Front St., Lahaina at 505 Front St. Shops. Ford, silver.

Friday, Nov. 26, 9:15 p.m.: 1307 Front St., Lahaina at Māla Ocean Tavern. Toyota, white.

Makawao:

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 8:26 a.m.: 1-100 ʻĀlana Place, Makawao. Dodge, blue.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7:35 p.m.: 1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao at Stopwatch Sportsbar and Grill. Scion, white.

Nāpili:

Friday, Nov. 26, 10:18 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Acura, silver.

Wailea:

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 5:06 p.m.: 3300 block of Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea. Jeep, white.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7:15 p.m.: South Kīhei Road, Wailea at Keawakapu Beach. Toyota, gold.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 10:08 a.m.: 68 North Market Street, Wailuku at ʻĪao Theatre. Nissan, silver.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, Nov. 22, 8:14 p.m.: 101 Airport Access Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport Car Rental Center. Cadillac, black.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 9:55 a.m.: 170 Hoʻohana Street, Kahului at Kahului Town Terrace. Toyota, white.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Nov. 25, 12:27 p.m.: Alulike Street / Kaʻonoʻulu Street, Kīhei. Honda, black.

Kula:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 7:56 a.m.: 200 block of Kekaulike Ave., Kula. Toyota, maroon.

Wailea:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 4:38 p.m.: 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive, Wailea at Wailea Golf Course. Nissan, white.

Monday, Nov. 22, 4:55 p.m.: Makena Alanui / Poʻolenalena, Wailea. Volkswagen, blue.

Wailuku: