Pictured: Western Australia’s Jacob Wilcox looks to continue his dream run in Haleiwa beginning with Quarterfinal Heat 1. Credit: © WSL / Brent B.

The World Surf League Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger, the final stop of the 2021 Challenger Series, is back ON with the men’s Quarterfinals starting at 8:05 a.m. HST in eight-to-ten foot swell at Haleiwa on Oʻahu. The Men’s Semifinals are on standby along with the women’s Round of 32.



“We have a solid XL north swell on for today so we’re back on right away,” said Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager Marty Thomas. “It’s not ideal conditions for Haleiwa, however there are some good waves to be had we want to take advantage of the sizeable surf as north swells fade quickly. We’re looking forward to another big day of competition and best of luck to our competitors.”

Quarterfinal action begins with a superheat that includes Jake Marshall (USA), 2022 Championship Tour (CT) confirmed surfer Ezekiel Lau (HAW), CT star Jack Robinson (AUS), and Western Australia’s standout Jacob Wilcox.



Following immediately will be 2X WSL Champion John John Florence (HAW) and fellow CT elite Conner Coffin (USA), stacked against Shion Crawford (HAW) and Challenger Series threat Callum Robson (AUS).



Heat 3 features Griffin Colapinto (USA) who will face Maui’s Ian Gentil, Australia’s Kalani Ball, and CT star, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi (JPN).

Aussie duo Liam O’Brien and Connor O’Leary will take on Olympian Billy Stairmand (NZL) and Brazil’s last hope Samuel Pupo in Heat 4.

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com.