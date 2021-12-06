Bank of Hawai‘i is temporarily closing its Pukalani Branch (555 Pukalani St. in Makawao) due to a power outage as a result of the recent heavy rains, flooding and winds. Customers in the area needing banking services may visit Kahului Branch (11 East Kamehameha Ave.) for assistance.

Bank of Hawai‘i will continue to assess the status of Pukalani Branch, and will update the public when the branch reopens.

BOH’s Contact Center operations remain open to assist customers and can be reached at 808-643-3888. Online and mobile banking and ATM services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced.