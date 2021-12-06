Maui Business
MEO Offices are Open; Head Start, Kahi Kamali‘i are Closed Due to Weather
Maui Economic Opportunity offices in Wailuku, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi are open on Monday, Dec. 6, but Head Start preschools and the Kahi Kamali‘i Infant/Toddler Center are closed due to the severe weekend storm.
MEO’s Human Services buses are running for health-related and dialysis appointments but nonessential reservations have been cancelled Monday, Dec. 6. The Maui Bus paratransit services, operated by MEO, are running as usual.
Information on whether Head Start and Kahi Kamali‘i will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 7, is expected later Monday afternoon.
For more information about MEO services, call (808) 249-2990.
Comments
