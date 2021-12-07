Maui News
Fire Extinguished Aboard a Fishing Boat at Lahaina Harbor
Fire crews were called to extinguish a boat fire at Lahaina Harbor on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at 12:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 onboard a fishing boat.
Fire officials say department personnel used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, which was located in the engine compartment of the 38 foot vessel.
The boat remained afloat after the incident, with the fire extinguished at 12:15 p.m. and crews concluding work at the scene by 3:40 p.m.
Units responding to the incident included Engine 3 and Ladder 3 out of Lahaina.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
