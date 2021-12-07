Maui Arts & Entertainment

Paula Fuga Holiday Lū‘au at Andaz Maui, Dec. 10

December 7, 2021, 12:46 PM HST
8 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Paula Fuga Holiday Lūʻau at the Andaz Maui. PC: Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort hosts soulful Hawaiian singer-songwriter, Paula Fuga, as she returns “Home for the Holidays.”

This unique one-night only special edition Holiday Lūʻau experience takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 on the ocean front event lawn at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

Guests will listen in as Paula performs her favorite holiday tunes along with her band and surprise guests.

While she performs, guests will be treated to a meal and open bar.

Limited seating available.

Paula Fuga Holiday Lūʻau at the Andaz Maui. PC: Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Event Information:

  • No vaccine or negative Covid test check required
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ticket Information:

  • Tickets can be booked at feastatmokapu.com
    • $300 for premium seating (near the front)
    • $240 for standard seating
    • Kids are welcome and pricing is half of the adult
    • There’s also a 15% kamaʻāina discount (call to book)

Tickets include:

  • Holiday Lūʻau with Paula Fuga and her band performing her favorite holiday songs
  • Includes a multi-course meal with all of the lūʻau favorites
  • Full open bar
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (8)
Trending Now
1STORM PHOTOS: Maui County After Heaviest Rainfall 2Maui Weather Updates: Maui Flood WATCH Posted Through Tuesday Afternoon 3Maui Traffic Updates: Flooding, Debris, Downed Trees from Storm 4UPDATE: Kahului Airport Power Restored 5Maui Power Updates: Scattered Outages 6Operation Keiki Shield: Six Alleged Offenders Arrested and Charged on Maui