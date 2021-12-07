Listen to this Article 1 minute

Paula Fuga Holiday Lūʻau at the Andaz Maui. PC: Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort hosts soulful Hawaiian singer-songwriter, Paula Fuga, as she returns “Home for the Holidays.”

This unique one-night only special edition Holiday Lūʻau experience takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 on the ocean front event lawn at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

Guests will listen in as Paula performs her favorite holiday tunes along with her band and surprise guests.

While she performs, guests will be treated to a meal and open bar.

Limited seating available.

Event Information:

No vaccine or negative Covid test check required

Ticket Information:

Tickets can be booked at feastatmokapu.com $300 for premium seating (near the front) $240 for standard seating Kids are welcome and pricing is half of the adult There’s also a 15% kamaʻāina discount (call to book)



Tickets include: