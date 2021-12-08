Maui Health Foundation is the recipient of a one-million-dollar gift from Wayne and Nan Kocourek for dedicated use towards the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department.

MMMC has the second busiest emergency department in the state with more than 52,000 patient visits each year. As a Hawaiʻi State Designated Level III Trauma Center, the MMMC emergency department team provides care for emergent medical needs 24/7, many of which include traumatic injuries that require a higher level of specialized treatment and medical technologies to save lives.

“Wayne and Nan Kocourek understand the importance of this care and have gifted one million dollars to help MMMC’s emergency department continue to evolve and expand to meet the growing and changing needs of our community,” according to Maui Health.

Wayne and Nan Kocourek. Courtesy photo.

The Kocoureks have been full- and part-time residents on Maui for more than 30 years. They expressed excitement that there is planning in progress to expand emergency services at MMMC.

“Whether you are a full- or part-time resident, or a visitor, you should feel confident that you have the best medical care right here on Maui. We feel blessed to be able to contribute to this project financially,” the Kocoureks said.

“We hope that others will be inspired to give and help ensure our loved ones will always have access to state-of-the-art equipment and care,” said Nan Kocourek. “You never know when you or a loved one may need medical care on Maui. With your help, Maui Memorial Medical Center can continue to provide the best care to whoever needs it.”

The Kocourek’s gift will be used to help meet the increasing demands of the emergency department, which has seen increased patient visits every year. To enhance patient care and improve patient flow, the gift will help fund the purchase of new equipment, and implementation of advanced technology and services that hospital executives say will benefit the entire Maui community.

“The emergency department is often the front door of any hospital, including MMMC,” said Mike Rembis, Maui Health CEO. “It is vital our health care team provides the safest, most compassionate care with the best technologies available to them to deliver that care. We are extremely grateful to Wayne and Nan Kocourek for their incredibly generous gift – a gift that will undoubtedly help save lives.”