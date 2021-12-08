Kawehi Road in Kula. Residents say the water level hit 8 feet during the night on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. PC: Jennifer Ely

The Department of Water Supply reports another main water break affecting Upper Kula, located in the Hāpapa Gulch near Pūlehu Road.

Residents may experience low water pressure or no water service while repairs are ongoing.

Water tankers are located at: Fong Store, the Kula Community Center, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park (near restrooms) and Silversword Condos (above Kula Lodge).

Repairs need to be completed on a 12-inch pipe that runs through a retaining wall that is elevated 8 feet above the ground. County officials say the department’s repair crew needs to construct a trestle to access the pipe. The crew also will run an 8-inch pipe across the gulch, using a helicopter to move the pipe and other materials into place.

After the pipe is repaired, it will take several hours to fill nearby water tanks to re-establish water service.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department expects the pipe repair work to be completed today, with service restored to Upper Kula tomorrow.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

When water service is restored, residents and businesses may experience brown water. They should flush their waterlines until water runs clear. For emergency repairs and updates please call 808-270-7633.

Recent heavy rains have damaged multiple waterlines in Kula. Multiple breaks have been reported in difficult-to-reach locations. County officials say terrain, power outages, mud and downed trees have hampered recovery efforts.

The Department of Water Supply requests that all Maui residents and visitors conserve water until a full assessment and repairs can be safely made and water service has been fully restored.