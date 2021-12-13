The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are working with federal, state, and local partners to investigate the cyber-attack against the operator of the City and County of Honolulu’s systems managing TheBus and TheHandi-Van, as well as providing resources to resolve the intrusion.

“We are currently working with our inter-agency partners to identify those responsible for this crime,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill. “As always, the FBI is focused on ensuring our partners at Oʻahu Transit Services have everything they need to return to normal operations, and we will do everything we can to impose risk and consequences on those responsible for this attack.”

“The United States Secret Service – Hawaiʻi Pacific Cyber Fraud Task Force is the focal point of our cyber investigative efforts in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, private industry and academia to combat cybercrime through prevention, detection, mitigation and investigation,” said USSS Acting Special Agent in Charge Kevin Howe.

“The Honolulu Police Department immediately opened an investigation and will continue to work closely with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable the perpetrators,” said HPD Interim Chief Rade Vanic.

If you have any information, please contact the Honolulu FBI at 808-566-4300, www.ic3.gov, or tips.fbi.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.