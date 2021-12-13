Crime Statistics

FBI Investigates Cyber Attack Against TheBus and TheHandi-Van on O‘ahu

December 13, 2021, 10:32 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are working with federal, state, and local partners to investigate the cyber-attack against the operator of the City and County of Honolulu’s systems managing TheBus and TheHandi-Van, as well as providing resources to resolve the intrusion.

“We are currently working with our inter-agency partners to identify those responsible for this crime,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill. “As always, the FBI is focused on ensuring our partners at Oʻahu Transit Services have everything they need to return to normal operations, and we will do everything we can to impose risk and consequences on those responsible for this attack.”

“The United States Secret Service – Hawaiʻi Pacific Cyber Fraud Task Force is the focal point of our cyber investigative efforts in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, private industry and academia to combat cybercrime through prevention, detection, mitigation and investigation,” said USSS Acting Special Agent in Charge Kevin Howe.

“The Honolulu Police Department immediately opened an investigation and will continue to work closely with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable the perpetrators,” said HPD Interim Chief Rade Vanic.

If you have any information, please contact the Honolulu FBI at 808-566-4300, www.ic3.gov, or tips.fbi.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1McDonald’s and Mariah Carey Unveil Mariah Menu, Merch and More 2Taco Bell Lovers Rejoice! New Ho’okele Location Set to Open in Q1 of 2022 3Kula Forest Storm Assessment Shows Hundreds of Trees Flattened in Storm 4Komoda Bakery Brings More Than a Century of Sweetness to Makawao 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 12, 2021 6Dec. 12, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 215 New Cases, 5 Deaths