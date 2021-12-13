(L-R): Lokelani Vasquez, Salote Vasquez, Kau’i Pridgen, Kahea Domogma and Ailani Garcia Montiel bring the Polynesian culture to life with colorful, costumes and the welcoming spirit of Aloha. Photo Courtesy: Outlets of Maui

The Outlets of Maui on Front Street in Lahaina is relaunching its free Polynesian Dance Shows with a holiday twist to celebrate the Christmas season.

The shows will take the audience on a tour of Polynesian dance routines that originated throughout the Polynesian Islands, including New Zealand, Tahiti and Hawaiʻi. The Maui performers will show how Hawaiʻi celebrates the Christmas season with holiday costumes, music and performances of Christmas favorites.

The Polynesian Dance Shows at the 150,000-square-foot open-air shopping and dining mall had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shows are produced by Aumakua Productions and directed by Maui’s Keoni Manuel, who hosts,

sings and performs with the live stage band at each show. Manuel has a long, successful history in

entertainment on Maui as a singer, songwriter, producer and radio show host.

Anela Domogma and Lilinoe Sheppard celebrate the Christmas season. The halau begins these young performers as early as 3 years old to learn traditional cultural dances. Photo Courtesy: Outlets of Maui.

The Aumakua Productions halau brings together youth dance groups and offers these young performers scholarship opportunities as they progress through their Hawaiian and cultural performance curriculum.

Shows will be performed at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday evenings at the Outlets of Maui open-air ALOHA stage area, near HIC Surf and Kate Spade.

Outlets of Maui will continue taking health precautions by asking guests to maintain appropriate social distancing, staying within their own groups, and respecting other audience guests’ space. No seating will be provided at this time.