September 2020 CNA Program Graduates (L to R) Rel Sparks-Duong, Nicole Davis, Alice Valle, Stacy Fujiwara and Chandee Kauhaahaa. PC: Maui Health

Kula Hospital is excited to announce its 11th Nurse Aid Training Program, which will start classes on Feb. 7, 2022. After a successful program launch in 2019, Kula Hospital has graduated and certified 54 Nurse Aides with many continuing on in either full-time, or part-time careers at Kula Hospital. Additionally, the program graduated a new CNA that is now a full-time employee at Lānaʻi Community Hospital.

The program is open to anyone with a high school diploma or GED certificate. The next training cohort will take place at Kula Hospital over six weeks on Fridays and Saturdays and will begin the first week of February 2022. Accepted students will be paid for the duration of the training and after successful completion will be offered full-time employment at Kula Hospital as a Certified Nurse Aide.

Applicants must have graduated high school or earned a GED. Other program requirements include excellent oral and written communication, interpersonal relations and customer service, as well as a demonstrated ability to provide culturally sensitive and age-appropriate care. Applicants must also be at least 18 years old.

To apply, interested applicants should search for job number 993353, or email Talent Acquisition Consultant Jenel King at [email protected] For questions, call Kula Hospital at 876-4307. Only eight slots are open for the training program and the application process will close by Jan. 3, 2022, or earlier if all spots are filled. Details and the link to apply can be found at mauihealth.org/kulacvna.

“Through this program we have recruited and trained some of the most hard-working and caring nurse aides we could have ever hoped for,” said Kerry Pitcher, Sr. Director of Long-Term Care & Critical Access at Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital. “It is a win-win for everyone. Newly trained CNAs get a new and stable career in healthcare and many more opportunities to grow with us, and Kula Hospital is able to provide more support to MMMC by opening more beds in our swing unit for patients that need continued medical care but don’t require acute level hospital care at MMMC.”

The CNA training program started in June 2019 and is part of Maui Health’s “grow your own” initiative which includes a partnership with UH Maui’s College of Nursing, Nurse Resident Program, as well as a number of advanced medical training programs offered to current Maui Memorial Medical Center employees. Most recently, in October, MMMC offered an in-house training program for new Registered Nurse First Assistants.

Kula Hospital is a critical access hospital and emergency room serving the growing Upcountry Maui population. The Kula Hospital Emergency Department is staffed with a physician 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is equipped to provide care and services for non-life-threatening emergencies including x-ray and laboratory, splinting, suturing, and wound care, as well as the administering of IV fluids and medications.

On most weekdays, patients can be seen immediately, with little to no wait, making it a more convenient ER option for Upcountry residents. Kula Hospital provides compassionate long-term care to about 85 residents, most who have lived there for more than five years. Daily care includes occupational and recreational therapy, nutritional services, activities and excursions.