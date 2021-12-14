COVID-19 testing program. PC: file University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

A total of 391 health care providers in Hawai‘i will receive a combined $36,994,939 in federal funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and continue providing health care for families across the state.

The payments will support health care providers who have experienced revenue losses and expenses related to the pandemic. This funding, from the Department of Health and Human Services, focuses in particular on smaller providers and providers serving the most vulnerable communities.

“As we continue battling the pandemic, it’s incredibly important that our health care providers have the resources they need to provide high-quality care to families across Hawai‘i,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new federal funding will help these providers keep their doors open and keep people safe and healthy.”

This new funding is part of the $178 billion Provider Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

The grants will allow health care providers to recruit and retain staff, purchase masks and other supplies, modernize facilities, or undertake other projects in response to COVID-19.

Today’s announcement follows last month’s announcement of $43 million in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan for 240 rural health care providers to provide care for families across the state.