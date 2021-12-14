Search Underway for Missing Snorkeler in Mākena, Maui
* Updated December 14, 9:53 PM
The search by land and sea continues for a missing snorkeler in waters off of South Maui, in an area south of the Fairmont Kea Lani hotel and makai of Mākena Road.
A Coast Guard helicopter and boat crew have been patrolling the waters for more than two hours, according to bystanders.
Witnesses say a helicopter has been circling at Mākena Landing and then back up toward Palauea Beach. The agency’s boat has been searching near shore with a blue light-siren seen from shore.
As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, air and sea assets continued the search in darkness.
The National Weather Service has a Small Craft Advisory posted for Māʻalaea Bay, the Pailolo Channel, ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Hawaiʻi Island and Maui, and Big Island leeward waters until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The advisory was posted at 3:17 on Tuesday afternoon. This includes east winds blowing at 15 to 25 knots and seas of 6-9 feet.
The NWS advises that conditions can be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Further details are forthcoming.
*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.