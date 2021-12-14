Maui News

Search Underway for Missing Snorkeler in Mākena, Maui

December 14, 2021, 9:26 PM HST
* Updated December 14, 9:53 PM
10 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Coast Guard Search by land and sea off of Mākena, Maui. (Dec. 14, 2021) VC: Dina Ruiz

The search by land and sea continues for a missing snorkeler in waters off of South Maui, in an area south of the Fairmont Kea Lani hotel and makai of Mākena Road.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat crew have been patrolling the waters for more than two hours, according to bystanders.

Witnesses say a helicopter has been circling at Mākena Landing and then back up toward Palauea Beach. The agency’s boat has been searching near shore with a blue light-siren seen from shore.

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, air and sea assets continued the search in darkness.

The National Weather Service has a Small Craft Advisory posted for Māʻalaea Bay, the Pailolo Channel, ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Hawaiʻi Island and Maui, and Big Island leeward waters until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The advisory was posted at 3:17 on Tuesday afternoon. This includes east winds blowing at 15 to 25 knots and seas of 6-9 feet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS advises that conditions can be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Further details are forthcoming.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (10)
Trending Now
1McDonald’s and Mariah Carey Unveil Mariah Menu, Merch and More 2Maui County Enacts Historic Bill Prohibiting Non-Mineral Sunscreens 3Smokey Robinson Debuts at the MACC Jan. 28 4Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 12, 2021 5Taco Bell Lovers Rejoice! New Ho’okele Location Set to Open in Q1 of 2022 6Upcountry and South Maui Residents Asked to Arrange for Pickup of Storm Debris