Coast Guard Search by land and sea off of Mākena, Maui. (Dec. 14, 2021) VC: Dina Ruiz

The search by land and sea continues for a missing snorkeler in waters off of South Maui, in an area south of the Fairmont Kea Lani hotel and makai of Mākena Road.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat crew have been patrolling the waters for more than two hours, according to bystanders.

Witnesses say a helicopter has been circling at Mākena Landing and then back up toward Palauea Beach. The agency’s boat has been searching near shore with a blue light-siren seen from shore.

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, air and sea assets continued the search in darkness.

The National Weather Service has a Small Craft Advisory posted for Māʻalaea Bay, the Pailolo Channel, ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Hawaiʻi Island and Maui, and Big Island leeward waters until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The advisory was posted at 3:17 on Tuesday afternoon. This includes east winds blowing at 15 to 25 knots and seas of 6-9 feet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS advises that conditions can be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Further details are forthcoming.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.