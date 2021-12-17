Kristin Hamman Sworn-In as Circuit Court Judge on Maui
The Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court convened in special session today for the swearing-in of the Honorable Kirstin M. Hamman as Judge of the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit in Maui County.
A limited number of family, friends, and colleagues gathered in the courtroom at the Hoapili Hale courthouse, where strict health-and-safety measures were required for attendees.
Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony and administered the oath of office.
Guest speakers were: Maui County Bar Association President Yukari Murakami; Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Levi K. Hookano; Hawaiʻi State Trial Judges Association President Judge Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi; and Gov. David Y. Ige.