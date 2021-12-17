Maui News

Kristin Hamman Sworn-In as Circuit Court Judge on Maui

December 17, 2021, 4:42 PM HST
Kirstin M. Hamman, Circuit Court Judge of the Second Circuit in Maui County, will serve a term of 10 years, from Dec. 17, 2021 to Dec. 16, 2031. PC: Courtesy Hawaiʻi State Judiciary

The Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court convened in special session today for the swearing-in of the Honorable Kirstin M. Hamman as Judge of the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit in Maui County.

A limited number of family, friends, and colleagues gathered in the courtroom at the Hoapili Hale courthouse, where strict health-and-safety measures were required for attendees.  

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony and administered the oath of office.

Guest speakers were: Maui County Bar Association President Yukari Murakami; Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Levi K. Hookano; Hawaiʻi State Trial Judges Association President Judge Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi; and Gov. David Y. Ige.

The ceremony was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

