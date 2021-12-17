Satellite imagery 3 p.m. 12.17.21. PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood WARNING Until 5:45 p.m.

Update: 2:39 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

The National Weather Service replaced the previously issued Flood Advisory with a Flood Warning for the island of Maui, now in effect until 5:45 p.m.

At 2:39 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over west Haleakalā slopes and across the West Maui Mountains. The NWS reports that additional showers are beginning to develop across other areas on Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 3-4 inches per hour in the wettest locations.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” according to the NWS update issued at 2:39 p.m.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, “even if they are currently dry.”

“Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown,” the NWS advises.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This warning may need to be extended beyond 5:45 p.m. if flooding persists.

Radar imagery (Dec. 17, 2021, 2 p.m.) PC: NOAA/NWS

Previous Post:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2:10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17 2021

A Flood Advisory has been issued for the island of Maui until 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

The National Weather Service says that as of 2:07 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over the leeward Haleakakā slopes and developing across the West Maui Mountains. Rain was falling at a rate of 2-3 inches per hour in the wettest locations, according to the NWS.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 5:15 p.m. if flooding persists.