Maui Humane Society Hosting Virtual Holiday Auction

December 17, 2021, 1:10 PM HST
Maui Humane Societyʻs fundraising virtual holiday auction will take place Dec. 17-19 to benefit the shelter animals. Photos courtesy: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society is hosting a virtual Holiday Auction with a vast array of gifts that include local gift certificates, art, handmade crafts for dog and cat lovers, vacations, and one–of-a-kind experiences of attending the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships or US Open Golf Tournament.

All auction proceeds directly benefit shelter animals.

“We’ve got something for every budget and everybody on your gift list, including your four-legged friends,” said Katie Shannon, Marketing Manager at MHS. “As our in-person events are still tabled due to COVID concerns, it’s important for us to engage with our supporters through fun virtual events. Here’s a great opportunity to find the perfect gift and benefit the shelter animals at the same time.”

Maui Humane Society has additional gifting options this year, including a new holiday e-catalog that sends recipients e-cards notifying them a gift was made in their honor. Gifts include sponsoring an adoption fee, giving a Christmas stocking with toys to a shelter dog or cat, providing a kitten foster care package and more.

The auction starts at noon on Friday, Dec. 17 and bidding ends on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6 pm. Items can be picked up from Maui Humane Society starting Monday, Dec. 20 through the week. To preview and register for the auction, or check out the gift e-catalog, visit www.mauihumanesociety.org.

