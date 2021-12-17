Seabury Hall-idays Dec. 9, 2021. PC: Berkowitz via Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall celebrated its annual “Seabury Hall-iday” event over the past weekend, raising $4,800 for Maui nonprofits and charities.

The holiday event was held over three nights from Dec. 9 to 11, and invited guests to enjoy festive decorations on the Olinda campus. Attendees were also treated to carols by the Upper School Chorus and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“This year’s ‘Hall-iday’ was a heartwarming event, and we were so happy to open our school campus to the Maui community,” said Head of School Maureen Madden. “Although we had to scale back the event due to the recent storm, it was still a wonderful opportunity to spread some holiday cheer and raise $4,800 for nonprofits serving our community.”

Four local nonprofits and charities were selected by the student body in a school-wide vote to receive the proceeds of this year’s “Seabury Hall-iday” event, including: Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi, Women Helping Women, and the Pacific Cancer Foundation.

