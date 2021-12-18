KuiaCafe. Get Cozy with Easy DIY Ku‘ia Hot Chocolate. Saltshine Creative.

“With the holidays upon us, the only thing better than drinking a cup of rich hot chocolate is making one yourself (and then drinking it, of course),” according to Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate.

The island business offers a simple but decadent recipe for chocolate lovers this holiday season, made with the company’s Ku‘ia Dark Chocolate Drops.

Ku‘ia Hot Chocolate

5 oz. Milk (we use Silk Almond Milk)

1.4 oz. Ku‘ia Dark Chocolate Drops



























Combine milk and chocolate in a microwavable cup, and heat for about 1 minute. Once heated (not boiling), mix carefully with an immersion blender for 15 seconds. Pour into your favorite mug and enjoy.

MKEC’s Lahaina Chocolate Factory Retail Store offers a selection of Chocolate Baking Drops that can be used in a variety of recipes—or give as a gift for the baker in your family.

New and popular this year is MKEC’s Keepsake Chocolate Gift Tin: either a dark chocolate assortment (Original Dark, Mango, Guava, Calamansi, OMG, Blood Orange, Lemongrass, Maui Mokka® Coffee and Peppermint) or simply 78% dark chocolate. The chocolate is sourced from an internationally acclaimed heirloom cacao cultivated on a single estate in the Esmeraldas province of Ecuador and made in European style with ample cocoa butter and a silky texture. Price: $22.

There’s also The Maui Chocolate Experience: a curated tasting journey featuring selections crafted in MKEC’s Lahaina chocolate factory. An interactive 26-minute video hosted by MKEC Founder and CEO Dr. Gunars Valkirs is paired with a 48-piece box of assorted dark and dark milk chocolate (enough for 1 to 3 people). From the comfort of your own home, enjoy the tasting experience while learning about cacao’s origins, MKEC’s process for formulating the perfect chocolate bite, how your body is perfectly engineered to enjoy chocolate, and more. The experience also includes a single box of Maui Grown Trio, which serves up to nine people. Price: $120.

Membership in the Ku‘ia Club provides : a monthly curated shipment of craft chocolate created by Dr. Valkirs and VP of Chocolate Operations Dan O’Doherty. Ku‘ia Club Membership not only includes exclusive access to newly released craft chocolate, it also gives members 15% off any future orders, both in-store and online, as well as monthly musings and writings from the MKEC team on all things chocolate. Price: $70.

Deluxe Assortment Gift Box. This elegant gift box contains 48 napolitain chocolate squares made with 65% Dark Chocolate, 60% Dark Milk Chocolate, or assorted Dark & Dark Milk Chocolate, in assorted flavors of Classic, Mango, Guava, Calamansi Lime, Maui Mokka® Coffee, Blood Orange, Lemongrass, and Peppermint. The dark milk chocolate is made with a relatively high cocoa content combined with artisanal roller-dried milk powder to provide a classic creamy character layered with notes of caramel. Price: $55.

Holiday Peppermint Gift Box. This beautiful gift box contains a mix of 27 napolitain chocolate squares of 65% Dark Peppermint Chocolate and 60% Dark Milk Peppermint Chocolate. Both our Dark and Dark Milk Chocolate are enhanced with the flavor of natural, distilled essential oil of Peppermint. Price: $33.

Every purchase contributes to helping the Maui community. That’s because MKEC’s mission is backed by its Chocolate Kuleana—a promise to give back 100% of net profits to Maui nonprofit organizations. As part of its Chocolate Laulima Program, customers can designate a favorite partner charity at checkout, giving 40% of the sale back to your chosen nonprofit.

“We are so grateful for our Ku‘ia ‘Ohana,” said Dr. Valkirs. “Supporting small, local businesses really makes a difference in our community. We wish everyone the happiest of holidays.”

Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate is located at 78 Ulupono St. in Lahaina. The retail store is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.