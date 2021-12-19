Maui News
Fire Hydrant Replacement in Makawao, Dec. 20
Crews with the Maui Department of Water Supply will replace fire hydrants on Olinda Road and Baldwin Avenue in Makawao on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
During this time, residents and businesses on Hanamu Road to Makawao Avenue and from Keʻe Road to Hāliʻimaile Road will experience low pressure to no water.
The Department of Water Supply asks that affected customers set aside water to get them through the scheduled water service outage.
Motorists are also advised to use caution when driving in these areas.
