The view from Kula Country Farms and Kaonoulu Ranch. (File photo) PC: Maui County Farm Bureau.

A virtual community meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, to gather public input on the formation of the new Department of Agriculture.

A brief presentation will be provided at the beginning of the meeting outlining the recommendations of the Agriculture Working Group. Following the presentation, the public is invited to provide feedback on the overall direction of the department, its organizational structure, and minimum qualifications for the Director and Deputy.

“This is an opportunity for residents to weigh in on how this new Department of Agriculture will be established,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Public feedback is critical to ensuring this department is meeting the needs of our community. For those who are unable to attend the meeting, I continue to urge you to support our local farmers and ranchers by buying local. Your support for island agriculture means greater food security and jobs for our community. We look forward to hearing our community’s manaʻo.”

The meeting will be held via BlueJeans. To participate, go to https://bluejeans.com/819902794?src=calendarLink. Participants can also call in by dialing 1-408-915-6290 with a meeting ID of 819 902 794.

For those who are unable to attend the meeting but wish to provide input, please email [email protected] with your recommendations.

In 2020, Maui County voters approved a Charter amendment to establish a Department of Agriculture in the County of Maui. The chapter for the new department is effective July 1, 2022.

Work to establish the department is focused on its overall direction, organization, powers, duties and functions. The revised Charter has established appointment procedures for the director and deputy director of the department.