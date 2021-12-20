A boil water advisory has been lifted for some, but not all, areas of Kula.

Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Specific Areas

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply reports that tap water for customers in some areas of Kula is safe for consumption, and residents in these areas no longer need to boil water as a precaution against bacteria.

The boil water advisory has been lifted for Upper Kimo Drive, Crater Road, ʻAlae Place, Kamila Street, Holomakani Street, Pūlehuiki Road, Holomakani Road, Copp Road and Kamehameiki Road.

Boil Water Advisory Remains in Place for Other Areas

The boil water advisory remains in place for other roads continue to have a known presence of E. coli/total coliform, including: Naʻalae Road, Waipoli Road, Polipoli Road and Middle Road. Waterlines in these areas will continue to be flushed until there is no presence of E. coli.

The Department of Water Supply reminds residents and businesses of Upper Kula that if they did not lose water service during the Dec. 5-6 storm, then their water has not been affected. If they lost water service and they reside on or near areas where E. coli/total coliform are present, then they should continue to boil water as a precaution.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department is advising residents and businesses of Kula Highway at Kēōkea, Thompson Road and ʻUlupalakua to boil water before consumption. Although no presence of E coli has been detected in these areas, trace amounts of E. coli bacteria may travel further down the pipeline as the waterlines are flushed. So, out of an abundance of caution, a boil water advisory remains in effect for residents of Kula Highway at Kēōkea, Thompson Road and ʻUlupalakua.

Boiling Water Instructions / Potable Water Available

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bring water for consumption to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Potable water tankers are currently located in the following areas: Fong Store, Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge), Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

As the process of flushing waterlines and taking water samples for testing continues, it is important to remember that it takes about 24 hours to get test results.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Department of Water Supply will update customers daily via the department’s website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply as the results of water sample testing are available. The department will inform customers when tests show no bacteria and boiling is no longer needed.

For more information, please contact Adam Mundy at 808-270-8046. The department’s 24-hour service line is also available at 808-270-7633 for water service problems. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the US EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. For more information on the EPA and Safe Drinking Water Act, visit epa.gov/sdwa.