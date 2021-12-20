Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:23 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:39 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:16 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:05 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

While the fetch of trade winds to the E of the islands is somewhat limited, short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the NE and NNE over the day or two, due to the strong high, and the strong gradient between it and a slow-moving, gale-force low off the U.S. W coast. This will result in increased seas, with rough and choppy surf along shores exposed to the N and E. Surf along exposed E facing shores may become large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory by tonight or Tuesday. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, but a small pulse of swell will persist through today, with another pulse possible Thursday and Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.