Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:23 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:39 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:16 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:05 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




While the fetch of trade winds to the E of the islands is somewhat limited, short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the NE and NNE over the day or two, due to the strong high, and the strong gradient between it and a slow-moving, gale-force low off the U.S. W coast. This will result in increased seas, with rough and choppy surf along shores exposed to the N and E. Surf along exposed E facing shores may become large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory by tonight or Tuesday. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, but a small pulse of swell will persist through today, with another pulse possible Thursday and Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




