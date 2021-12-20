Maui Surf Forecast for December 20, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
While the fetch of trade winds to the E of the islands is somewhat limited, short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the NE and NNE over the day or two, due to the strong high, and the strong gradient between it and a slow-moving, gale-force low off the U.S. W coast. This will result in increased seas, with rough and choppy surf along shores exposed to the N and E. Surf along exposed E facing shores may become large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory by tonight or Tuesday. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, but a small pulse of swell will persist through today, with another pulse possible Thursday and Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE less than 5mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
