MEO Youth Services Collecting Gifts, Making Ornaments, Gift Wrapping

December 20, 2021, 6:52 AM HST
PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services intermediate and high schoolers are busy spreading holiday cheer making ornaments for kupuna and collecting toys and infant care necessities for keiki at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers.

Program participants, who gather after school and during school breaks, also will be gift wrapping from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Wednesday, at the MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku. Gift drop-offs will be accepted until 1 p.m. A drive-thru drop-off area will be set up in the parking lot.

Gift wrapping is free, though donations are accepted. Funds raised will be used to support Youth Services programs.

The Kōkua Kalikimaka Gift Drive to benefit infants and youths at Ka Hale A Ke Ola runs through Dec. 21, Tuesday. Gifts for 12 to 17 year olds and diapers, wipes and other baby/infant needs are being collected at the MEO Family Center in the second floor office.

At any given time, there are about 100 youths at Ka Hale A Ke Olaʻs shelters in Wailuku and Lahaina.

This week, the Youth Services team has been busy making ornaments for the kupuna at Hale Makuaʻs Kahului facility. The ornaments will be delivered on Dec. 21, Tuesday.

PC: Maui Economic Opportunity
MEO Youth Services runs substance abuse, bullying and suicide prevention programs during school and after-school and summer and school breaks. Youths participate in drug- and alcohol-free activities that are fun, strengthen the family, embrace culture and reinforce healthy lifestyles.

For more information about Youth Services and the gift wrapping and donations, call 808-243-4315.

