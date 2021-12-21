Maui Coronavirus Updates

Hawai‘iʻs Omicron Count Reaches 50 Statewide

December 21, 2021, 5:31 AM HST
* Updated December 21, 5:34 AM
36 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has detected additional COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant bringing the statewide total of Omicron cases to 50. Forty-nine of the 50 cases are on O‘ahu. The source and location of the remaining case is still being investigated, but health officials say it is reasonable to believe Omicron may be present on the neighbor islands.

The increase comes as Hawai‘i experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 840 additional cases reported in Hawai‘i on Monday, including 742 on Oʻahu and 42 on Maui. State Health officials say the surge includes a mix of the Delta and Omicron variants. 

“Early research shows the Omicron variant spreads more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus,” according to the DOH. “More data are needed to determine whether Omicron infections cause more severe illness than other variants.”

Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.

“The emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters. However, more breakthrough cases in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur,” according to a department press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The DOH strongly encourages COVID-19 booster shots for everyone who is eligible.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, is asked to stay home from work, school and other activities. The department advises that they should avoid other people and get tested.

“Anyone who is a close contact of a known COVID-19 positive individual should get tested regardless of vaccination status,” according to the DOH.

DOH advises people to administer home tests before and after travel and before attending gatherings or large events. Home tests are available for purchase at local pharmacies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Information on free testing and vaccines is available on Maui at mauinuistrong.info and statewide at www.hawaiicovid19.com

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (36)
Trending Now
1Maui Woman Dies, Reported Unresponsive on Dive Boat 2Dec. 20, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 840 New Cases 3MFO Center Reaches First Year Goal to Help 1,000 Families in Search of Affordable Housing 4Dec. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 972 New Cases, 2 Deaths 5Multi-Agency Teams Evaluate Maui Property Damage from “Kona Low” Storm 6Maui’s Lahainaluna in Division 1 State Football Championship; Ticket & Pay-Per-View Info Available