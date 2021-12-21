Maui News
Kalama Intermediate Dedicates Long Awaited Outdoor Playcourt
A
A
A
Kalama Intermediate School held a dedication event for their new outdoor playcourt on Friday, Dec. 17.
The newly covered playcourt will be used for Physical Education classes and will provide the school with a new outdoor space with rain protection.
The project began nearly 20 years ago and has come to fruition with the help of Kalama Intermediate’s former and current administration, as well as state Representative Kyle Yamashita.
Development of the project was completed by F&H Construction and the cost was approximately $3 million.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Woman Dies, Reported Unresponsive on Dive Boat 2Dec. 20, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 840 New Cases 3MFO Center Reaches First Year Goal to Help 1,000 Families in Search of Affordable Housing 4Dec. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 972 New Cases, 2 Deaths 5Multi-Agency Teams Evaluate Maui Property Damage from “Kona Low” Storm 6Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos Makes Donation to Maui Hospital