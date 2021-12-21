Kalama Intermediate dedicates new outdoor playcourt. (12.17.21) Photo courtesy of Aliʻi Guzman-Sierra, Kalama Intermediate School.

Kalama Intermediate School held a dedication event for their new outdoor playcourt on Friday, Dec. 17.

The newly covered playcourt will be used for Physical Education classes and will provide the school with a new outdoor space with rain protection.

The project began nearly 20 years ago and has come to fruition with the help of Kalama Intermediate’s former and current administration, as well as state Representative Kyle Yamashita.

Development of the project was completed by F&H Construction and the cost was approximately $3 million.