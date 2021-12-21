File photo of Core Four Business Planning graduates. The Maui Economic Opportunity’s first course of 2022 begins Jan. 4.

The first Core Four Business Planning series of 2022, presented by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, starts Jan. 4.

All classes will be held online via Zoom.

Core Four focuses on how to write a business plan and provides the information you need to know to start, operate and grow your business. It is for people thinking about starting a business or just starting a business and needing further direction.

The five-week series with 24 hours of instruction runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m., from Jan. 4 to Feb. 3. The course costs $50. Financial assistance is available.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can call David Daly, director of the Business Development Center, at 808-249-2990.

Registration is required and can be done by going to www.meoinc.org and clicking on the Core Four tab on the main or Business Development Center pages. Enrollment forms also may be picked up weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Wailuku office at 99 Mahalani St.

Funding from the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four Business Planning Classes possible.