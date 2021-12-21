Maui police have released a new Public Service Announcement highlighting the impacts of impaired driving on the community. The video features three young residents whose lives were cut short by speeding and impaired drivers: 17-year-old Kahiau Hill, 16-year-old Kaio Fukushima, and 19-year-old Hannah Brown.

So far this year, there were 15 traffic fatalities on Maui County roads, up 87% compared to the eight fatalities recorded at the same time last year. Nine of the fatalities this year were alcohol, drugs, and speed related, representing 60% of all crashes.

Year to date, Maui Police have made 532 arrests for motorist operating a vehicle while under the influence. An additional 20 arrests were for Habitual OUI, for a total of 552 impaired driving arrests so far in 2021. Police say OUI arrests are up 22% for the calendar year.

As for speeding, police issued 5,409 citations or warnings through November of 2021, representing a 21% increase over last year.

The Maui Police Department launched its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign last week, and will continue with increased enforcement through the end of the year.

The public can expect increased intoxication checkpoints set at various locations throughout Maui County every weekend as part of the effort to help eliminate impaired driving from roadways.

Sign waving events to further bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving are also being utilized this year.