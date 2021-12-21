Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
While the fetch of trade winds to the E of the islands is somewhat limited, a steady supply of short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the N through NE for the next several days, primarily due to the gradient between the high and a slow-moving, gale-force low off the U.S. W coast. This will result in increased seas, with rough and choppy surf along shores exposed to the N and E. High surf along exposed E facing shores is expected, and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect starting this morning. Surf heights along N facing shores will be similar to those on E facing shores, but differing criteria between shorelines means peak surf heights along N facing shores will remain below HSA heights. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, with increased potential for long-period NW swell to arrive late next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com