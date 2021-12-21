Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2021

December 21, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:05 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:11 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:52 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:51 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




While the fetch of trade winds to the E of the islands is somewhat limited, a steady supply of short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the N through NE for the next several days, primarily due to the gradient between the high and a slow-moving, gale-force low off the U.S. W coast. This will result in increased seas, with rough and choppy surf along shores exposed to the N and E. High surf along exposed E facing shores is expected, and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect starting this morning. Surf heights along N facing shores will be similar to those on E facing shores, but differing criteria between shorelines means peak surf heights along N facing shores will remain below HSA heights. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, with increased potential for long-period NW swell to arrive late next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
