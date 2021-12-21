Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:05 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:11 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:52 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:51 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

While the fetch of trade winds to the E of the islands is somewhat limited, a steady supply of short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the N through NE for the next several days, primarily due to the gradient between the high and a slow-moving, gale-force low off the U.S. W coast. This will result in increased seas, with rough and choppy surf along shores exposed to the N and E. High surf along exposed E facing shores is expected, and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect starting this morning. Surf heights along N facing shores will be similar to those on E facing shores, but differing criteria between shorelines means peak surf heights along N facing shores will remain below HSA heights. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, with increased potential for long-period NW swell to arrive late next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.