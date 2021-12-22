Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Frequent showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:51 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:44 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:29 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:42 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through Thursday, maintaining advisory level surf along the east facing shores, and to near advisory level surf along the north facing shores. Except for a moderate west-northwest pulse due in on Monday, swells from the northwest will be small. South facing shores will remain small throughout the forecast period with just background swell energy expected.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.