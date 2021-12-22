Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2021

December 22, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Frequent showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:51 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:44 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:29 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 12:42 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through Thursday, maintaining advisory level surf along the east facing shores, and to near advisory level surf along the north facing shores. Except for a moderate west-northwest pulse due in on Monday, swells from the northwest will be small. South facing shores will remain small throughout the forecast period with just background swell energy expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
