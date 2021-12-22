Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Frequent showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through Thursday, maintaining advisory level surf along the east facing shores, and to near advisory level surf along the north facing shores. Except for a moderate west-northwest pulse due in on Monday, swells from the northwest will be small. South facing shores will remain small throughout the forecast period with just background swell energy expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com