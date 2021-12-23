The state is proposing a $2 million improvement project for Makena State Park, a popular beach park in South Maui. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

One of Hawaiʻi’s most popular beach parks, Mākena State Park, is slated for a $2 million facelift if a new proposal gets the green light.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is pitching a plan for two new restroom areas, called comfort stations, along with outdoor showers and parking lot improvements, according to a draft environmental assessment published today in the state Office of Environmental Quality Control’s “The Environmental Notice.”

The Mākena State Park Improvements Project would cost $2,090,495 in state funds and take about a year to complete if it gains several approvals.

A state parks official during a meeting earlier this year said Mākena State Park is one of the top grossing beach parks when it comes to parking fees for nonresidents.

The state’s income from parking fees at Mākena over the first six months of this year was $207,317, according to Curt Cottrell, DLNR Division of State Parks administrator.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With the improvements project, comfort stations would be constructed with flushing toilets, sinks, bottle filling stations and outdoor showers. Parking upgrades would cover paving, striping, signage, guardrail and other work to the existing unpaved parking areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Implementation of the project will enhance the park’s accessibility to the community and will improve the park’s environment by providing needed sanitation facilities,” the report said. “Further, additional parking stalls will be constructed at both parking areas to provide improved access for park users.”

Wastewater from the comfort stations would be retained in two below-ground wastewater containment tanks for removal by pump truck and offsite treatment, the report added. Also, showers would drain to an onsite drainage basin.

The proposed work would be contained in two of the existing parking areas and span about 1.75 acres. Mākena’s nearly 166-acre park comprises four parcels owned by the state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A 30-day public review and comment period begins, with feedback due by Jan. 24, 2022. The draft environmental assessment and information on the process for submitting comments is available for viewing here.