Maui Arts & Entertainment

App Created for Self-Guided Walking Tour of Wailuku Town’s Public Art

December 23, 2021, 10:37 AM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • A new self-guided walking tour of public art in Wailuku Town is available from SMALL TOWN * BIG ART. Screen shot from SMALL TOWN * BIG ART video
  • SMALL TOWN * BIG ART has created a self-guided walking tour of many public art sites in Wailuku Town. Screen shot from SMALL TOWN * BIG ART video
  • The public can learn the sites of local art in Wailuku Town through a new app. Screen shot of SMALL TOWN * BIG ART video

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART has created a self-guided walking tour of public art in Wailuku Town.

Because the collection — by design — is temporary and ever changing, the organization has developed a virtual map of the art at smalltownbig.org/map. It also is available on a free mobile app entitled Hoʻokamaʻāina, which translates as “to become familiar with.” The app can be found at mauimuseum.org/app.

Each of the art spaces links to video clips, behind the scenes photos, community consultations, press, artist statements and more.

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART was developed through an Our Town grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. It is a creative placemaking collaboration of the County of Maui and Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society, with a mission to develop Wailuku as a public arts district focused on its distinctive sense of place, history and culture.

The organization developed a video of the walking tour, which can be seen below.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To see more film projects from SMALL TOWN * BIG ART, visit the organization’s films page at smalltownbig.org/films.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1More out-of-state residents buying Maui homes this year 2New workforce homes in Kīhei now taking applications starting at $390,000 3Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos Makes Donation to Maui Hospital 4Visitor dies, among four distressed swimmers pulled from waters in West Maui 5Maui plastic disposal foodware ban takes effect on New Year’s Day 6Maui Flood Advisory canceled at 10:15 a.m., Flooding at multiple Kahului intersections