









SMALL TOWN * BIG ART has created a self-guided walking tour of public art in Wailuku Town.

Because the collection — by design — is temporary and ever changing, the organization has developed a virtual map of the art at smalltownbig.org/map. It also is available on a free mobile app entitled Hoʻokamaʻāina, which translates as “to become familiar with.” The app can be found at mauimuseum.org/app.

Each of the art spaces links to video clips, behind the scenes photos, community consultations, press, artist statements and more.

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART was developed through an Our Town grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. It is a creative placemaking collaboration of the County of Maui and Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society, with a mission to develop Wailuku as a public arts district focused on its distinctive sense of place, history and culture.

The organization developed a video of the walking tour, which can be seen below.

To see more film projects from SMALL TOWN * BIG ART, visit the organization’s films page at smalltownbig.org/films.