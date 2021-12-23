Maui Business

New Year’s Kama‘āina Deal at Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali

December 23, 2021, 3:28 PM HST
The Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali recently underwent a $120 million renovation. File Photo Courtesy: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Hawai‘i residents can book a staycation at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali with the resort’s limited New Year’s Kama‘āina deal, available to book now for a limited time. Valid for stays Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022, the package includes rates starting at $299 and includes a $50 resort credit.

This special kama‘āina rate is for the resort’s Ocean Tower, Aina View room category, which includes a private balcony and views of the West Maui Mountains.

“The entire ‘ohana can enjoy plenty of time in the water at the Kawaiola Aquatic Playground featuring six pools spanning 87,000 square feet of pool playground. In addition the resort sits on a prime three-mile stretch of Kāʻanapali Beach,” according to a resort announcement. 

The $50 resort credit enriches a stay at the resort and can be used at Hale Mo‘olelo, an outdoor bar specializing in craft cocktails; Hale ʻĀ, the pool bar serving artisanal cocktails and small bites; Mahele Market & Eatery, featuring grab-and-go options and chef-crafted dishes; and Starbucks. In addition, guests can use the credit toward a treatment at the Heavenly Spa by Westin. 

New Year’s Kama‘āina Deal

  • Rates starting at $299
  • $50 resort credit that can be used at Hale Mo‘olelo, Hale ʻĀ, Mahele Market & Eatery or at Heavenly Spa by Westin
  • Valid for stays Dec. 30, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022
  • Use promotion code Z43 when booking at this link.

