Nā Wai ʻEhā. PC: screenshot E Kūpaʻa Kākou (Sept. 25, 2020)

Mayor Michael Victorino is the featured guest of the “Best of the Best” of E Kūpaʻa Kākou Hawaiian music series, set to be live-streamed at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24.

The program features clips from past E Kūpaʻa Kākou shows. Some of the highlighted artists include Nā Wai ʻEhā, Amy Hanaialiʻi Gilliom and Kalani Peʻa.

The pre-recorded program will be on Facebook Live, Youtube and Akaku Maui Community Media. Past shows are available on ekupaakakou.com.

Morning Goddess Alakaʻi Paleka is the “Best of the Best” show host. The program features her interview with Mayor Victorino and his reflections on how our County can move forward.

“It was my pleasure to reflect with Alakaʻi on the achievements of this ground-breaking Hawaiian music series,” Mayor Victorino said. “The live-streamed program began in September 2020 with support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and provided local musicians, dancers, technicians and halau a venue to share their talents, even during the darkest times of the pandemic. Mahalo to all the artists who shared their gifts of music, song and dance. This program is a wonderful Christmas gift to all of our residents who love and appreciate Hawaiian music and culture.”