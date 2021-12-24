Credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua invites guests to experience the magic of the holiday season with a picturesque “winter” setting of ocean views, palms, and a signature Hawaiian twist on classic holiday traditions.

“We invite residents and visitors to Maui to enjoy the festive celebrations and family-friendly activities that The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is known around the world for,” said general manager Andrew Rogers. “There is absolutely nowhere better on Maui to celebrate the holidays.”

Christmas at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

A sampling of festive holiday happenings at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua include:

A Three-Tree Holiday (Now through Jan. 2) – In the resort lobby, guests can take family photos in front of three glittery Christmas trees.

(Now through Jan. 2) – In the resort lobby, guests can take family photos in front of three glittery Christmas trees. Very Merry Coffee Specials (Now through Jan. 1, 5:30 a.m. to noon at Kai Café) – Warm up your mornings with Peppermint Mochas, Gingerbread Lattes, and Hot Cocoa Bombs, and indulge in holiday goodies made fresh daily from the resort’s pastry shop.

(Now through Jan. 1, 5:30 a.m. to noon at Kai Café) – Warm up your mornings with Peppermint Mochas, Gingerbread Lattes, and Hot Cocoa Bombs, and indulge in holiday goodies made fresh daily from the resort’s pastry shop. Sushi Specials and Live Music (Now through Jan. 1, 4-9 p.m. at the Alaloa Lounge) – The Alaloa Lounge features sushi from 4 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. every night. A sunset ceremony saying farewell to the day takes place nightly at 6 p.m.

(Now through Jan. 1, 4-9 p.m. at the Alaloa Lounge) – The Alaloa Lounge features sushi from 4 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. every night. A sunset ceremony saying farewell to the day takes place nightly at 6 p.m. Sunset at Burger Shack (Dec. 22-Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Burger Shack)– Watch the sun go down at D.T. Fleming Beach. Holiday specials at the Burger Shack include the Ultimate Holiday Burger made from local venison and chorizo sausage and the Grinchmas Shake, a thick and creamy mint chocolate chip shake.

(Dec. 22-Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Burger Shack)– Watch the sun go down at D.T. Fleming Beach. Holiday specials at the Burger Shack include the Ultimate Holiday Burger made from local venison and chorizo sausage and the Grinchmas Shake, a thick and creamy mint chocolate chip shake. Breakfast with Santa (Dec. 23-25, 7-11 a.m. at Ulana Terrace) – Delight in a decadent breakfast at the resort’s Ulana Terrace and be sure to capture your holiday photos with Santa. Then, marvel at pastry chef Kareena Dennis’ impressive dessert sculpture, featuring honu (green sea turtles) made completely of out of chocolate. Reservations required. Call 808-669-6200.

(Dec. 23-25, 7-11 a.m. at Ulana Terrace) – Delight in a decadent breakfast at the resort’s Ulana Terrace and be sure to capture your holiday photos with Santa. Then, marvel at pastry chef Kareena Dennis’ impressive dessert sculpture, featuring honu (green sea turtles) made completely of out of chocolate. Reservations required. Call 808-669-6200. Pictures with Santa (Dec. 23-25, 1-3 p.m. at the Burger Shack) – Enjoy a casual lunch at the outdoor Burger Shack, followed by pictures with Santa. Families can also take their holiday photos in front of the resort’s festive Mele Kalikimaka surfboard.

(Dec. 23-25, 1-3 p.m. at the Burger Shack) – Enjoy a casual lunch at the outdoor Burger Shack, followed by pictures with Santa. Families can also take their holiday photos in front of the resort’s festive Mele Kalikimaka surfboard. Seasonal Spa-Liday Treatments (Now through Jan. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Spa) – Festive spa-liday treatments are offered, including the Holiday Hot Stone Relief Massage, Knesko 24 Karat Gold Facial, Perky Peppermint Pedicure, and Bubbles and Blow-Dry. Reservations required. Call 808-665-7079.

(Now through Jan. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Spa) – Festive spa-liday treatments are offered, including the Holiday Hot Stone Relief Massage, Knesko 24 Karat Gold Facial, Perky Peppermint Pedicure, and Bubbles and Blow-Dry. Reservations required. Call 808-665-7079. Ambassadors of the Environment (Daily) – An exclusive partnership with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society and found at only six Ritz-Carlton hotels worldwide, this unique program introduces guests to the local culture and environment. Excursions include Coastal Hikes and Tidepool Exploration, Turtle Tracks, Shoreside Whale Watching, Life at the Edge of the Sea, and The Fires of Pele. Reservations required. Call 808-669-6200.

(Daily) – An exclusive partnership with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society and found at only six Ritz-Carlton hotels worldwide, this unique program introduces guests to the local culture and environment. Excursions include Coastal Hikes and Tidepool Exploration, Turtle Tracks, Shoreside Whale Watching, Life at the Edge of the Sea, and The Fires of Pele. Reservations required. Call 808-669-6200. Hawaiian Harvest Dinner (Nightly | Banyan Tree) – Celebrate the holidays with an elegantly festive dinner at the Banyan Tree, the resort’s signature restaurant featuring locally-sourced ingredients and a world-class wine list. Reservations required. Call 808-669-6200.

(Nightly | Banyan Tree) – Celebrate the holidays with an elegantly festive dinner at the Banyan Tree, the resort’s signature restaurant featuring locally-sourced ingredients and a world-class wine list. Reservations required. Call 808-669-6200. New Year’s Resolution Breakfast (Jan. 1, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ulana Terrace) – Guests are invited to kick off 2022 with a resolution breakfast. Cost: $75 per person, $30 ages 6-12, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations required. Call 808-669-6200.