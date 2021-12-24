Sentry Tournament of Champions. Photo credit: Kapalua Golf.

Those looking for an activity the whole family can enjoy should look no further than the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The world’s best golfers return to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 5-9, and the tournament is teaming up with Maui Health to provide two complimentary youth tickets for keiki ages 15 and under per one adult admission, making the event a memorable and affordable experience for the entire family.

The 2022 event marks Maui’s 24th year hosting the Tournament of Champions, and, courtesy of Maui Health, two keiki ages 15 and under are admitted free with one ticketed adult throughout tournament week (Wednesday through Sunday and applies to grounds access only).

Daily grounds tickets start at just $25 with access to all public fan areas and feature a variety of best-in-class amenities and experiences.

As the Official Healthcare Provider of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Maui Health will provide emergency medical coverage during tournament week and staff the First Aid tent located in the Fan Zone behind the 9th green.

“We are pleased to be the health care provider and partner with the Sentry Tournament of Champions team,” said Michael Rembis, Maui Health CEO. “As the largest health care provider for Maui County, we understand our responsibility to provide the best, most compassionate health care supporting ‘Ohana Day – an important opportunity for our community to reconnect outdoors, in a safe, beautiful environment.”

With complimentary youth tickets courtesy of Maui Health, families won’t want to miss out on ‘Ohana Day sponsored by Southwest Airlines. ‘Ohana Day returns on Saturday, Jan. 8 and features an exclusive ticket package along with exciting family experiences.

“We’re thankful to have the support of such outstanding partners in both Maui Health and Southwest Airlines,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of Sentry Tournament of Champions. “These initiatives give families the opportunity to spend a day the whole family can appreciate and enjoy at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Not only will fans be able to experience our world-class tournament as we welcome back the world’s best golfers to Maui, but they can do so alongside their ‘Ohana.”

The ‘Ohana Day ticket package includes two Saturday grounds tickets and four shave ices at Big Wave Shave Ice, located by the 18th green for the entire family to enjoy. To redeem, fans can show their ticket at the Big Wave Shave Ice truck and receive two shave ices per ticket.

Upon arriving at the tournament on Saturday, families will be given an ‘Ohana Day passport, which features a scavenger hunt where keiki are encouraged to collect passport stamps at select locations throughout the course. Once complete, families can drop it off at the main entrance for a chance to win two roundtrip airline tickets to anywhere in the U.S. courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

Additionally, the first 500 fans through the gate on Saturday will receive a special Southwest Airlines Kukui Nut lei.

“Our continuing partnership with the Sentry Tournament of Champions focuses on bringing families from across the islands to make new memories with their ‘Ohana,” said Kelly Knox, Southwest Airlines Community Outreach Director for Hawaiʻi. “Our low fares make it possible for Kama’aina to experience the excitement of this important event in their own backyard.”

As a reminder to fans, free general parking for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center. Free tournament shuttles will be provided from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after gates close with all shuttles complying with COVID-19 county policies.

New in 2022, all Uber, taxi, Lyft and Ride Share vehicles dropping off and picking up spectators can do so at the Champions Gate (putting green entrance) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.