Free keiki and family programs in Lahaina during the 2021 Winter School Break

December 25, 2021, 8:45 AM HST
* Updated December 24, 8:27 AM
PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Lahaina Quest programs are back this winter with a series of free keiki and family programs during the winter school break. Featured events include the following:

Monday, Dec. 27: Fourth and fifth graders are invited to the Baldwin Home Museum to help solve a 19th-century holiday mystery. A series of maps, codes, and puzzles will lead participants to a New Year’s surprise. The History Mystery program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28: Second through fourth graders will discover the stories of the Baldwin Home through pictures. From shadow profiles to apps that bring history to life, keiki will explore how light and shadow have captured images throughout history. The I Spy History program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baldwin Home Museum.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: Families with children in first through sixth grades can join us for the Mission: Art program. Using kapa and ʻohe kapala, participants will create a piece of art together and then make a piece to take home. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Apuakehau Cultural Park (also known as the Lahaina Public Library lawn).

Space is limited and reservations are required. To sign up or for more information, visit https://lahainarestoration.org/lahaina-quest/ or [email protected]

The free Lahaina Quest winter programs are fully funded by Lahaina Restoration Foundation donors and members.

