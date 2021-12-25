John Craigie portrait. (PC: Keith Berson)

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center hosts Portland-based John Craigie, an Americana singer-songwriter, next month at the McCoy Studio Theater.

“[Craigie is] renowned for his eloquent Americana style, engaging live shows and off-the-cuff clever observations,” according to the MACC. “When Craigie plays, it’s one of those special shows that can make you laugh and cry at the same time. It’s a musical journey that can’t be denied.”

The performance takes place Thursday, Feb. 10, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. inside the McCoy Studio Theater.

Tickets are now on sale for $20 (in advance) and $30 (day of show) with applicable fees.