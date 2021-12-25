Maui Arts & Entertainment
MACC Sets Stage for Americana Performer John Craigie Feb. 10
A
A
A
The Maui Arts and Cultural Center hosts Portland-based John Craigie, an Americana singer-songwriter, next month at the McCoy Studio Theater.
“[Craigie is] renowned for his eloquent Americana style, engaging live shows and off-the-cuff clever observations,” according to the MACC. “When Craigie plays, it’s one of those special shows that can make you laugh and cry at the same time. It’s a musical journey that can’t be denied.”
The performance takes place Thursday, Feb. 10, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. inside the McCoy Studio Theater.
Tickets are now on sale for $20 (in advance) and $30 (day of show) with applicable fees.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui County closes on $10.5M purchase of 500 Acres in Central Maui 2Dec. 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,828 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 1 death 3$2M in upgrades proposed at Mākena Beach Park including ‘needed sanitation facilities’ 4Woman originally from Maui is reported missing on Hawaiʻi Island 5Dec. 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,511 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 6New US Geological Survey Model Shows Earthquake Hazard Probability for Hawaiian Islands