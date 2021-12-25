Sentry Tournament of Champions. File photo credit: Kapalua Golf.

Four of the world’s leading all abilities golfers from four different countries will compete in the ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff, which will be contested on Jan. 6 and 7 during the first and second rounds of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Bay Course and The Plantation Course.

The ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff is a collaborative effort between ISPS HANDA, which promotes sporting events with an emphasis on blind and disabled athletes, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions to create a platform for the highest level of play at a world-class location.

“We are looking forward to a very successful event and we are very thankful and appreciative of the collaboration of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the PGA TOUR to be so positive and welcoming of this new event,” said Dr. Haruhisa Handa, founder and chairman of ISPS HANDA. “We fully believe in the ‘power of sport’ to bring people together, create opportunities for all people and to ultimately enhance people’s lives.”

The ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff mirrors the Sentry Tournament of Champions as it brings together the winners from four of the world’s biggest all abilities events.

The ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff will feature a practice round on Wednesday followed by two 18-hole match-play events on Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Bay Course. On Thursday, all four contestants will play in a foursome with two matches occurring simultaneously. The tournament culminates on Friday, Jan. 7 with the foursome playing the first nine holes of an 18-hole stroke-play match at the Bay Course and finishing with the last nine holes of the event on The Plantation Course. The four contestants will tee off in twosomes on the No. 1 tee at The Plantation Course at 1 p.m. and will finish on No. 9 green with a trophy ceremony following play.

The four golfers taking part in the inaugural event are Brendan Lawlor (ISPS HANDA World Invitational winner), Johan Kammerstad (ISPS HANDA Australian All Abilities Championship winner), Juan Postigo Arce (European Championship for Golfers with Disability winner) and Chad Pfeifer (US Disabled Open winner).