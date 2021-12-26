PC: Maui Now

Boil Water Advisory lifted for:

Kula Highway at Kēōkea, Middle and Thompson roads and ʻUlupalakua

The Maui County Department of Water Supply reports this morning that a boil water advisory has been lifted for Upcountry residents of Middle Road, Kula Highway at Kēōkea, Thompson Road and ʻUlupalakua. They no longer need to boil water for consumption.

Boil Water Advisory remains in place for:

Waipoli and Polipoli roads

The boil water advisory continues for residents of Waipoli and Polipoli roads were daily laboratory testing of water samples shows traces of E. coli bacteria, despite water department personnel flushing the waterlines and treating them with chlorine.

Lower Kula Road added to Boil Water list:

The department also has conducted additional testing and residents of Lower Kula Road are now advised to boil water as a precaution until further notice.

Additional information:

The department has posted answers to frequently asked questions on its website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply

The boil water advisory will not be completely lifted until daily water sample testing shows that tap water meets public health standards.

Affected residents are advised to use bottled water or bring water for consumption to a boil and let it boil for a minute. Let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms possibly in water.

The Department of Water Supply reminds Upcountry residents and businesses that if they did not lose water service during the Dec. 5-6 storm, then their water has not been affected. If they lost water service and they reside on or near areas where E. coli/total coliform are present, then they should continue to boil water as a precaution.

Potable water tankers are currently located in the following areas: Fong Store, Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge), Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

As the process of flushing waterlines and taking water samples for testing continues, it is important to remember that it takes about 24 hours to get water sample test results.

For more information, those affected can contact Adam Mundy at 808-270-8046. The department’s 24-hour service line is also available at 808-270-7633 for water service problems. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the US EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.