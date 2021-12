Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and 11 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 5 to 11, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 20% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 22% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 8% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

12 Burglaries

Kāʻanapali:

Sunday, Dec. 5, 4:42 p.m.: 2500 block of Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 5:29 a.m.: 430 Kele St., Kahului at Kele Center. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kapalua:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2:59 p.m.: 970 Kapalua Drive, Kapalua. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kaunakakai:

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 9:05 p.m.: 1-100 Moai Loop, Kaunakakai. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, Dec. 6, 11:04 a.m.: 1794 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Aloha Marketplace. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 9:51 a.m.: 489 Kalalau Place, Kīhei. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 8:57 a.m.: 23 Ulupono St., Lahaina at Aloha Self Storage. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 3:58 p.m.: 658 Wharf St., Lahaina at Pioneer Inn. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Pāʻia:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7:36 a.m.: 955 Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia at Pāʻia School. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailea:

Thursday, Dec. 9, 11:17 a.m.: 18 Hālapa Place, Wailea. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 5:55 p.m.: 422 S High St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 6:55 a.m.: 1618 Lower Main St., Wailuku at St. Anthony School. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

11 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Monday, Dec. 6, 3:25 p.m.: 1 E Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Hoaloha Park. Honda, color unknown.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.: 101 Airport Access Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport Car Rental Center. Jeep, white.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 9:37 p.m.: 50 Vevau St., Kahului at Waterfront Apartments. Ford, tan.

Friday, Dec. 10, 8:27 a.m.: 95 Kane St., Kahului at Family Life Center. Vehicle make unknown, color unknown.

Friday, Dec. 10, 12:34 p.m.: 65 School St., Kahului at Hale Mahaolu Kahului Lani. Toyota, tan.

Kapalua:

Friday, Dec. 10, 12:58 p.m.: 13401 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Windmills Beach. Honda, white.

Kīhei:

Monday, Dec. 6, 3:11 p.m.: 36 Kai Makani Loop, Kīhei at Kai Makani Beach Villas. Saturn, blue.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 8:49 a.m.: 2400 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kamaʻole Park I. Dolphin Boats, Inc., color unknown.

Pāʻia:

Friday, Dec. 10, 3:44 p.m.: 411 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Tavares Bay. Nissan, silver.

Waiheʻe:

Friday, Dec. 10, 2:06 p.m.: 2125 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Waiheʻe Elementary School. Dodge, silver.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 8:51 p.m.: 310 N Market St., Wailuku at Banana Bungalow. Kia, black.

11 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāna:

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 8:43 p.m.: 14400 Hāna Highway, Hāna at MM 31-44. Kia, grey.

Kahului:

Monday, Dec. 6, 3:32 a.m.: 1050 Mehameha Loop, Kahului at Humane Society. Toyota, black.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 12:23 p.m.: 400 block of Kele St., Kahului. Toyota, silver.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 8:22 p.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Road, Kīhei. Honda, red.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 9:17 a.m.: 1-100 Kūlanihākoʻi St., Kīhei. Toyota, silver.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 1:13 a.m.: 1-100 Kūlanihākoʻi St., Kīhei. SSR, black.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 7:40 a.m.: 1700 block of Halama St., Kīhei. Toyota, red.

Friday, Dec. 10, 8:09 a.m.: 1-100 N Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Yongfu, red.

Pāʻia:

Monday, Dec. 6, 2:13 p.m.: 1-100 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia. Nissan, green.

Wailuku: