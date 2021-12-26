Photo Courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association of Maui

The Alzheimer’s Association on Maui has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels’ ‘Fuel up. Do good’ program in 2022.

Ohana Fuels will donate a portion of proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at Ohana Fuels stations in the local community. During the months of January through March 2022 a portion of all gasoline sales from Maui Ohana Fuels locations will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii Chapter serving Maui County.



“As our community continues to be impacted by the coronavirus, we have to step up our efforts to support our most vulnerable populations like kupuna. By getting gas at Ohana Fuels you will help the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association on Maui reach their mission of enhancing care and support for everyone facing this devastating disease”, said Scott Corderman, event chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s- Maui. “The money we raise stays in the community and we couldn’t be more grateful for the partnership with Ohana Fuels.”

The Alzheimer’s Association on Maui County provides education, support services, care consultations, support groups and resources for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia on Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

The Alzheimer’s Helpline is available 24/7 every day by calling (800) 272- 3900. All of the services provided by the association are always free of charge because of the support from local business leaders and our incredible community members who participate in our Walk to End Alzheimer’s each year to raise crucial funding for the nonprofit. To find out more visit www.alz.org/hawaii.

“We are excited to announce we will be partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association on Maui as our next ‘Fuel up. Do good’ beneficiary,” said Kimo Haynes, president of Hawaii Petroleum. “We value the exceptional work the Alzheimer’s Association does to help our local `Ohana. We look forward to offering continued support in the community through the ‘Fuel up. Do good’ program.

For more information please visit www.ohanafuels.com or www.alz.org/hawaii.