









Every year, Kaiser Permanente partners with community organizations across the state that are working to address pressing socioeconomic issues impacting Hawaiʻi residents. In 2021, Kaiser Permanente provided $3.8 million in grants to 50 community organizations that provided services to improve social determinants to good health and well-being.

“Factors such as a safe place to live, access to nutritious food, and opportunities for professional development of any kind all contribute to our overall health,” said Greg Christian, Hawaiʻi Market president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. “At Kaiser Permanente, we believe that everyone has the fundamental right to live a healthy and fulfilling life. We’re grateful to our community partners for extending care beyond our clinics and hospitals and for their dedication to making Hawaii a better place.”

Grants and awards were dispersed in the following key focus areas:

$968,000, Pandemic Relief: Ensuring communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 had resources and support to access vaccines.

$735,000, Housing and Homeless Services: Providing housing assistance to veterans and establishing on-site health care services in areas where homeless populations are most concentrated.

$593,000, Safety Net Services: Reduce barriers to health care access in underserved communities, including the expansion of telehealth services.

$322,000, Food Security: Funding local food banks and food distribution agencies.

$300,000, Scholarships: To address Hawaiʻi’s physician shortage and encourage local students to pursue careers in the health field.

“This year, as COVID-19 vaccines became available, it was important for us to partner with organizations who are working on the ground in underserved communities to make sure everyone had access to vaccination information and education,” said John Yang, MD, president and medical director for Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group. “As we emerge from this pandemic, we are committed to continuing to partner with organizations that are dedicated to uplifting Hawaiʻi’s people.”