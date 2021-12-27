Minit Medical. PC: Wendy Osher. (8.27.21)

Personnel at COVID-19 test sites are reporting that many individuals who made appointments are failing to show up as scheduled.

“With the skyrocketing surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant, our community needs COVID-19 testing to identify cases early, keep infected people isolated at home and slow the spread of the virus,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Individuals who do not show up for scheduled appointments deny a testing opportunity for someone else. Please mālama our community and show up for testing appointments as scheduled. If you can’t make it, please cancel ahead of time.”

Testing is recommended for anyone who might have flu-like symptoms of COVID-19; those who have been in contact with an infected person; or those who traveled off-island recently. The public is asked to check with a local pharmacy on the availability of at-home test kits or visit www.mauinuistrong.info for a nearby test site or vaccination clinic.

County officials cited experts saying getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and following up with a booster shot provide the best protection against the virus. The first course of vaccinations (two Pfizer and Moderna shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot) loses strength in protecting against the virus after about six months.

Other ways to protect the health and safety of our community include wearing facial coverings, watching physical distancing from those outside your household, avoiding large gatherings, staying home when not feeling well and washing hands frequently.

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Doctors On Call continues to work with the hospitality industry on Maui to address safety needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by deploying mobile teams to test groups as they arrive for check-in. Details on their program are available here.

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.